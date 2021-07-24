Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $822.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

