Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 652,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,641,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $253.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

