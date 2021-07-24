CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $461,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after buying an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

