Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.500-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.50-17.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Shares of CE stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.81. 1,511,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

