Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$14.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$10.12 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a market cap of C$20.42 billion and a PE ratio of -37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.05.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

