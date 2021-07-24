Centerstone Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Centerstone Investors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up 4.0% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.21. 566,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,415. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.13.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.92.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.