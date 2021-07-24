Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $691.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

