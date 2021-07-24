Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

