Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

