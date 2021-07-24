Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Shares Down 0.6%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 15,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,618% from the average daily volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82.

About Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.