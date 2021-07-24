CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Lowered by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up 2.6% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $26,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 131,185.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,235. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

