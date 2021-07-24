CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New C$128.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC raised CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB opened at $92.12 on Friday. CGI has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.