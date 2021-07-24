Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

CSBR stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a P/E ratio of 523.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 165.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Champions Oncology by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Champions Oncology by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

