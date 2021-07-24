ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse Sells 1,061,466 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $24,944,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

