Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $352.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.85.
CRL opened at $396.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $192.13 and a 12-month high of $397.61.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. FIL Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
