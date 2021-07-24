Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $352.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.85.

CRL opened at $396.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $192.13 and a 12-month high of $397.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. FIL Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

