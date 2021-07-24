ChartEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $259,259.49 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $259,259.49 and $4,381.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00113477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00138779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,955.56 or 1.00463312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00893999 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.