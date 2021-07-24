Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

NYSE CHGG opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.93. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.36, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

