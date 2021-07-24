Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Chevron stock opened at $98.86 on Thursday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

