Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,952 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,251,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,825,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,746,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KDNY shares. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

