Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) were down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 10,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 296,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 272,952 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 549,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

