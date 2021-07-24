Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $25.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $25.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $33.45 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,464.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

