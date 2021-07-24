Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has a $1,800.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securiti raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,833.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,464.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

