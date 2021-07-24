Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 21,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 266,770 shares.The stock last traded at $1,776.48 and had previously closed at $1,755.99.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.27.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

