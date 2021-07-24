Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.3% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,664. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.