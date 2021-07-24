Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. 192,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,526. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56.

