Chiron Capital Management LLC Takes $459,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

