CIBC Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX opened at C$41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$26.78 and a 12-month high of C$42.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.33.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

