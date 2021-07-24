CIBC Trims Canfor (TSE:CFP) Target Price to C$32.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

CFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

CFP opened at C$24.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.93. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$14.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canfor will post 3.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

