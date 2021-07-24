Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors to “Hold”

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XEC. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.30.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

