Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.00. 71,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,348,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

