Citigroup Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $140.82. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.77.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,831,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $459,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,571,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,426 shares of company stock worth $6,439,866. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

