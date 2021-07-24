Citigroup Inc. Invests $100,000 in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.61% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $911,000.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

