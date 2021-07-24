Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 710,999 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

VTGN stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $549.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

