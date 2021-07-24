Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

