Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,065 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,208,000 after acquiring an additional 233,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 143,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $8,273,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLNC. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colony Credit Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.77. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

