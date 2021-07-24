Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,173 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 53.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in DMC Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DMC Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DMC Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in DMC Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

