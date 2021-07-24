Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,496 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 6.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.