Citigroup Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $63.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7,311.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 766,509 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,318,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

