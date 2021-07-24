Citigroup Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

JHG stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,735,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

