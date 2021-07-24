Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.38. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 41,309 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

