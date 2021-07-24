Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post sales of $496.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.49 million to $504.48 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $314.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

