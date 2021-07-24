Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Clearfield updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $43.18 on Friday. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $592.86 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

