CloakCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $36,006.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001217 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00036391 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,669,329 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

