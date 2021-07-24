Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHRS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of CHRS opened at $13.07 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 242,524 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 318,607 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

