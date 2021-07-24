CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Cap of $36.04 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $36.04 million and $838,820.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00837782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

