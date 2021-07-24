Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145,233 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $137.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.40.

