Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $257.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.80. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $157.23 and a one year high of $263.86.

