Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

