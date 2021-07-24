Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 817.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Comerica by 14.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 305,333 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.97.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

