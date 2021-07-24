Comerica Incorporated to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

NYSE CMA opened at $67.02 on Friday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

