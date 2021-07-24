Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

NYSE:CMA opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Comerica by 1,863.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Comerica by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

